Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    July 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    1 July 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 1.

    EVENTS

    1929 - The first issue of Syr Boyi Newspaper of Kyzylorda region, is published.

    1958 - The Kazakh Railway linking Kazakhstan with Siberia, the Urals, the Volga region, Kyrgyzstan, and Central Asia is established. It is over 11,000 long.

    1988 - The first issue of Almaty Aqshamy, a daily newspaper, comes off the press.

    1993 - The Joint Communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State of Qatar is inked.

    1994 - The Mausoleum of Kazakh batyr (hero) Raiymbek (1705-1785) is unveiled in Almaty city.
    1994 - Kazakh cosmonaut Talgat Mussabayev starts his space mission, which lasts 126 days. He takes two spacewalks totaling 11.07 minutes.

    1996 - The Cadet Corps of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan opens its doors in Shchuchinsk. Since 2000 it bears the name of Shokan Valikhanov.

    2013 - Kazsport (now Qazsport), the country's first government-owned sports channel, starts operating.
    2018 - Kazakhstan marks for the first time the National Day of Dombra.

    2019 – Kazakhstan journalist Akmaral Batalova wins WinTrade prize in the Woman of the Year category after making a series of stories about the conflict in Syria.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    History of Kazakhstan Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region