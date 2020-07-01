July 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 1.

EVENTS

1929 - The first issue of Syr Boyi Newspaper of Kyzylorda region, is published.

1958 - The Kazakh Railway linking Kazakhstan with Siberia, the Urals, the Volga region, Kyrgyzstan, and Central Asia is established. It is over 11,000 long.

1988 - The first issue of Almaty Aqshamy, a daily newspaper, comes off the press.

1993 - The Joint Communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State of Qatar is inked.

1994 - The Mausoleum of Kazakh batyr (hero) Raiymbek (1705-1785) is unveiled in Almaty city.

1994 - Kazakh cosmonaut Talgat Mussabayev starts his space mission, which lasts 126 days. He takes two spacewalks totaling 11.07 minutes.

1996 - The Cadet Corps of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan opens its doors in Shchuchinsk. Since 2000 it bears the name of Shokan Valikhanov.

2013 - Kazsport (now Qazsport), the country's first government-owned sports channel, starts operating.

2018 - Kazakhstan marks for the first time the National Day of Dombra.

2019 – Kazakhstan journalist Akmaral Batalova wins WinTrade prize in the Woman of the Year category after making a series of stories about the conflict in Syria.



