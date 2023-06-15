Go to the main site
    Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam

    15 June 2023, 21:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Qazaqstan Barysy World Judo Grand Slam tournament set to kick off tomorrow in the Kazakh capital is to bring over 300 athletes from 42 countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Answering questions from journalists at a press conference, Askhat Zhitkeev, Secretary-General of the Kazakhstan Judo Federation, said that the tournament is held under the name Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam, so as to promote the Kazakh brand (Qazaqstan Barysy – Kazakh wrestling) around the world.

    He referred to the tournament in Mongolia, where it is held under the name Grand Slam Genghis Khan.

    «It is essential to raise the tournament to the world level. The tournament brings together many athletes, with more judokas to take part in it next year,» said Zhitkeev, adding that thanks to this brand many people will know about the country.

    According to Zhitkeev, the Grand Slam tournament is to bring together up to 300 athletes from 42 countries, including Olympic Games medalists, world and Asian champions.

    Earlier it was reported that Yeldos Smetov will not take part in the Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam 2023 due to injuries.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Judo
