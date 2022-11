Judoka Gusman Kyrgyzbayev wins at Tashkent World Championships

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani judoka Gusman Kyrgyzbayev won over Italian sportsman Matteo Piras at the Tashkent World Championships 2022, Kazinform learned from the National Olympic Committee.

Kyrgyzbayev, who competes in men's 66kg, defeated his opponent ahead of schedule.

Photo: olympic.kz