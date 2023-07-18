JSC NC KazTransOil supplies 8.8mln tons of oil to domestic refineries in H1 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM KazTransOil JSC announced production results for H1 2023. In the reporting period, 21 million 353 thousand tons of oil were transported separately through the main oil pipeline system of KazTransOil JSC, which is 1 million 394 thousand tons more than in H1 2022, a press release from the company reads, Kazinform reports.

The volume of oil transportation to the domestic refineries through the system of trunk oil pipelines of KazTransOil JSC decreased by 214 thousand tons compared to the same period in 2022 and amounted to 8 million 816 thousand tons. Atyrau Oil Refinery LLP delivered 2 million 857 thousand tons of oil, PetroKazakhstan Oil Products LLP - 2 million 767 thousand tons of oil, Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant LLP - 2 million 776 thousand tons of oil and JV CASPI BITUMEN LLP - 415 thousand tons of oil.

The volume of oil transportation along the Atyrau - Samara section of the Uzen- Atyrau-Samara trunk oil pipeline amounted to 4 million 945 thousand tons, which is 713 thousand tons more than in the first half of 2022.

5 million 454 thousand tons of oil were transported through the section of the TON-2 oil pipeline located on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which is 42 thousand tons more than in the same period of 2022.

Transshipment of 5 million 509 thousand tons of oil to the Atasu - Alashankou trunk pipeline was carried out. Compared to the first half of 2022, the indicator decreased by 204 thousand tons.

The volume of oil transshipment to the system of JSC «Caspian Pipeline Consortium-K» amounted to 1 million 190 thousand tons, which is more than in the same period of 2022 by 640 thousand tons.

Filling of oil into tankers in the port of Aktau with the use of capacities KazTransOil JSC amounted to 1 million 639 thousand tons, which is 583 thousand tons more compared to the first half of 2022.

The cargo turnover of oil separately through the system of main oil pipelines of KazTransOil JSC amounted to 16 billion 808 million ton-kilometers, which is 79 million ton-kilometers more than in the first half of 2022.

The consolidated oil turnover of KazTransOil JSC amounted to 21 billion 535 million ton-kilometers, which is 196 million ton-kilometers less than in the same period of 2022.

The Kazakh-Chinese Pipeline LLP transported 9 million 287 thousand tons of oil through the pipeline system, which is 440 thousand tons less than in the first half of 2022. Oil cargo turnover amounted to 8 billion 331 million ton-kilometers, which is 595 million ton-kilometers more than the result of the first half of 2022.

The volume of oil transportation via the MunaiTas LLP oil pipeline amounted to 2 million 731 thousand tons, which is 109 thousand tons more than in the same period of 2022. Oil cargo turnover also increased by 44 million ton-kilometers, amounting to 1 billion 102 million ton-kilometers.

According to the Batumi Oil Terminal LLC group of companies, the volume of transshipment of oil, petroleum products and gas amounted to 778 thousand tons, which is 275 thousand tons less than in the first half of 2022.

14 million 107 thousand cubic meters of fresh water were supplied to consumers of Atyrau and Mangystau regions of Kazakhstan through the Astrakhan-Mangyshlak water pipeline of the Main Water Pipeline LLP, a decrease in the volume of water supply compared to the indicator for the first half of 2022 amounted to 597 thousand cubic meters.