    JSC «Kazinform» employees plant trees in Nur-Sultan

    21 May 2021, 13:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Employees of JSC «Kazinform» together with the akimat (administration) of Yessil district of Nur-Sultan city planted trees in one of the local parks, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The park is located between the Abu Dhabi Plaza and the Botanical Garden.

    «I urge all residents of the city to take part in the improvement of the Kazakh capital! I am glad to be a part of this campaign [together with JSC «Kazinform»]. I wholeheartedly congratulate you on this campaign! This park will link the Abu Dhabi Plaza and the Botanical Garden in the upcoming months,» said akim (head) of Yessil district Berik Zhakenov.

    The trees planted by JSC «Kazinform» employees are not far from the official premise of the company. Chairman of the Management Board of JSC «Kazinform» Askar Umarov said employees of the company are now responsible not only for the trees they planted but also for park as the whole.

    JSC «Kazinform» unites nine web portals, namely inform.kz, baigenews.kz, strategy2050.kz, adebiportal.kz, e-history.kz, primeminister.kz, el.kz and kaztube.kz. Each web portal now has its own tree planted in the park.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

