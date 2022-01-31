Journalists to stay in hotels within ‘closed loop’ bubble during Beijing Olympics

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Journalists residing in Beijing and accredited to the Winter Olympics need to stay in special hotels within a ‘closed loop’ bubble set up for the Games, TASS reports.

This ‘closed loop’ bubble also includes the airport, the main press centers of the two clusters of the Games, competition venues, Olympic villages and hotels where journalists also live.

Journalist from one of the Beijing radio stations Xu Zhen revealed that she moved from her apartment in the Chinese capital to the hotel inside the bubble after receiving accreditation to the Games.

«Before you get to the hotel, you need to take the [COVID-19] test twice. Also, until this time, we must not have close contacts with other people, and we cannot use public transport like other journalists,» Zhen told TASS on Monday.

The Olympic Organizing Committee told TASS that as many as 81 hotels were used to accommodate journalists during the Beijing Olympics and Paralympics. «There are 44 hotels in Beijing, some 15 [hotels] in Yanqing and 22 others in Zhangjiakou available to the participants. In particular, some 72 hotels are set up within the ‘closed loop’ bubble,» the committee said.

The Winter Olympics will take place in Beijing from February 4 to 20.

Foto: cnn.com