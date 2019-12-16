Go to the main site
    Josep Borrell Fontelles to visit Kazakhstan

    16 December 2019, 14:36

    MADRID. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi started his two-day visit to Spain to attend the 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    On the margins of the meeting, the Kazakh FM met with Josep Borrell Fontelles, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President, and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

    Tlueberdi congratulated Josep Borrell Fontelles on his appointment as the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Vice-President of the European Commission.

    In his turn, Josep Borrell Fontelles highlighted the key role of Kazakhstan in the Central Asian region and expressed appreciation for its peacekeeping efforts concerning Afghanistan.

    Josep Borrell Fontelles confirmed his readiness to visit Nur-Sultan next year and expressed interest in sooner entering into force of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.

    Wang Yi and Mukhtar Tleuberdi pledged to further strengthen bilateral cooperation through exchanging high-level visits and mutual support within multilateral platforms, such as the UN, CICA, SCO, and ASEM.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy EU Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
