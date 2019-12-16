Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Josep Borrell Fontelles to visit Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 December 2019, 14:36
Josep Borrell Fontelles to visit Kazakhstan

MADRID. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi started his two-day visit to Spain to attend the 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

On the margins of the meeting, the Kazakh FM met with Josep Borrell Fontelles, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President, and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Tlueberdi congratulated Josep Borrell Fontelles on his appointment as the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Vice-President of the European Commission.

In his turn, Josep Borrell Fontelles highlighted the key role of Kazakhstan in the Central Asian region and expressed appreciation for its peacekeeping efforts concerning Afghanistan.

Josep Borrell Fontelles confirmed his readiness to visit Nur-Sultan next year and expressed interest in sooner entering into force of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.

Wang Yi and Mukhtar Tleuberdi pledged to further strengthen bilateral cooperation through exchanging high-level visits and mutual support within multilateral platforms, such as the UN, CICA, SCO, and ASEM.

photo

Foreign policy    EU   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital