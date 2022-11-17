Go to the main site
    Josep Borrell comments on political reforms in Kazakhstan

    17 November 2022, 15:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs - Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell made a comment on the political reforms in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Kazakhstan’s ambitious agenda on reforms has been discussed. The upcoming elections are a major opportunity for Kazakhstan to demonstrate a precise determination to ensure full implementation of this ambitious agenda on reforms,» said Josep Borrell, highlighting and confirming the EU’s support in that.

    The importance of a transparent investigation of the tragic January events occurred in the country early this year was also touched upon.

    The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs - European Commission Vice President is to head for Uzbekistan to attend the Ministerial Meeting and Conference in Samarkand as a co-chair.

    In his words, the Russia-Ukraine situation as well as the Afghan situation was discussed during the meeting with the Kazakh President.

    Earlier it was reported that EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs - Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell is in Kazakhstan for a visit.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and EU President of Kazakhstan EU Political Reform
