Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News
Jordan Princess Basma bint Talal visits Kazakh yurt at charity event in Amman
18 October 2022, 15:16

Jordan Princess Basma bint Talal visits Kazakh yurt at charity event in Amman

AMMAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh national jewelries, souvenirs, nomadic culture items were presented at the 58th International Diplomatic Bazaar held in the Jordanian capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The 58th edition of the International Diplomatic Bazaar took place in the Al Hussein youth city in Amman, Jordan. The event was held by the Mabarrat Um Al Hussein charitable institution, which was established by her late Majesty Queen Zein Al Sharaf in 1958 as a learning and care institution for boys living in hardship.

The event, that brought together 30 diplomatic missions accredited in Jordan, featured a wide variety of handicrafts, ceramics, jewelries, garments, dishes, and so on.

The Kazakh pavilion designed in the form a yurt presented guests with the national jewelries, souvenirs, Kazakhstan chocolate, and many other sweets. The pavilion was visited by Princess Basma bint Talal, who demonstrated an interest in Kazakh produce and cultural items.


Read also
Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital
Iran Book Week; time to accompany the kindest friend
Astana hosts European Film Festival
II Central Asia -China Forum kicks off in Beijing
Akhmet Baiturssynov's heritage discussed in Yerevan
Kazakh film «Dawn of the Great Steppe» screened at Stockholm Cinema House
Kazakhstani actor awarded top honors at Korkut ata festival
Astana to host Jibek Joly International Music Festival
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050

News

Archive