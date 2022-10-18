18 October 2022, 15:16

Jordan Princess Basma bint Talal visits Kazakh yurt at charity event in Amman

AMMAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh national jewelries, souvenirs, nomadic culture items were presented at the 58th International Diplomatic Bazaar held in the Jordanian capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The 58th edition of the International Diplomatic Bazaar took place in the Al Hussein youth city in Amman, Jordan. The event was held by the Mabarrat Um Al Hussein charitable institution, which was established by her late Majesty Queen Zein Al Sharaf in 1958 as a learning and care institution for boys living in hardship.

The event, that brought together 30 diplomatic missions accredited in Jordan, featured a wide variety of handicrafts, ceramics, jewelries, garments, dishes, and so on.

The Kazakh pavilion designed in the form a yurt presented guests with the national jewelries, souvenirs, Kazakhstan chocolate, and many other sweets. The pavilion was visited by Princess Basma bint Talal, who demonstrated an interest in Kazakh produce and cultural items.