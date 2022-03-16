Joint session of the Parliament’s Chambers starts its work

NUR-SULTAM. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President opens the joint session of the Parliament’s Chambers, Kazinform reports.

As previously mentioned, at today’s joint session of the Parliament’s Chambers the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is expected to deliver the State-of-the-Nation Address.

Over 150 representatives from 48 mass media are set to cover the Address.

As earlier reported, the Address will focus on realization of the new program of political reforms and package of socioeconomic measures set for the near future.



