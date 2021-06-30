Go to the main site
    Joint session of Parliament chambers kicks off in Nur-Sultan

    30 June 2021, 10:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Joint session of two chambers of the Kazakh Parliament has kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the joint session, MPs will focus on the results of work of the first session of the Parliament of the 7th convocation. The session will be officially wrapped up and the deputies of both chambers - Senate and Majilis - will go into recess until September.

    It is worth mentioning that during the first session of the 7th convocation Majilis deputies submitted 233 deputy inquiries and Senate deputies - 45 deputy inquiries.

    Earlier Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin signed the decree to convene the joint session of the chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

