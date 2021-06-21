Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    Joint session of Kazakh Parliament’s Chambers kicks off

    21 June 2021, 10:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The joint session of the Chambers of the Kazakh Parliament has started its work in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    As earlier reported, Speaker of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatullin signed the decree to convene the joint sitting of both Chambers of the Parliament of Kazakhstan on June 21.

    It is expected to focus on the reports of the Government and Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget on 2020 republican budget execution.

    It is expected that the Kazakh Parliament will hold one more joint session before going into summer recess.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Parliament Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    New member of Kazakh Senate sworn in
    Kazakh Senate Speaker participates in int’l conference dedicated to Sultan Baybars in Egypt
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region