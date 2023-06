NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin signed the decree to convoke the joint session of the chambers of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the lower chamber of the Parliament.

According to the decree, the joint session of the chambers of the Kazakh Parliament is scheduled to start at 11:00 am on September 2 in the Kazakh capital.