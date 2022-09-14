14 September 2022, 17:12

Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held Sept 16

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Kazakh Majilis Yerlan Koshanov signed an order convening a joint session of both chambers of parliament, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh lower chamber.

The joint session will be held on September 16 at 10:00 am in the city of Nur-Sultan city according to sub-paragraph 2, paragraph 4 of Article 58 of the Kazakh Constitution.