Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers set for next week

    16 June 2020, 09:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin signed the decree to convene the joint session of the chambers of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the lower chamber.

    Speaker Nigmatulin revealed the news of the signing of the decree on his official Twitter account. He tweeted that the Cabinet and the Accounts Committee will report during the joint session slated for June 22, 2020. The reports will focus on the implementation of the republican budget 2019.

    The joint session is convened in accordance with the subparagraph 2 of paragraph 4 of the Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Parliament Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region