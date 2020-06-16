Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers set for next week

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 June 2020, 09:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin signed the decree to convene the joint session of the chambers of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the lower chamber.

Speaker Nigmatulin revealed the news of the signing of the decree on his official Twitter account. He tweeted that the Cabinet and the Accounts Committee will report during the joint session slated for June 22, 2020. The reports will focus on the implementation of the republican budget 2019.

The joint session is convened in accordance with the subparagraph 2 of paragraph 4 of the Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

