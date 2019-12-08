Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Joint Kazakh-Uzbek demarcation commission sits in Almaty

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 December 2019, 13:38
NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM On December 3-7 Almaty held the regular sitting of the governmental delegations of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan as part of the joint Kazakh-Uzbek demarcation commission, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The commission elaborated the draft final documents on demarcation of the state border section within Kyzylorda region of Kazakhstan neighboring with Navoi region of Uzbekistan.

The delegations debated the scope of field borderization works on Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan national boundary slated for 2020.

The sides summed up the commission’s work done in 2019.

The talks were held in a traditional friendly and constructive atmosphere.

