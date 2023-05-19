Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.99 eur/kzt 486.53

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 64.16
Weather:
Astana+17+19℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Joint food hub to ensure security of C Asia and China, Kazakh President

    19 May 2023, 11:57

    XI’AN. KAZINFORM «Global volatility in the food market illustrates the importance of cooperation in this sphere. Kazakhstan is interested in increasing amounts and diversifying the structure of farm products deliveries to the neighboring countries,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said taking the floor at the Central Asia - China Summit.

    The President noted Kazakhstan ranks among the world’s 10 top wheat and flour producers exporting annually over 5 million tons of grain and 1.5 million tons of flour. In particular, the country’s farmers are ready to increase deliveries of cereal crops and oil plants, high quality and organic meat and goods. In its turn, Kazakhstan is interested in the steady procurement of fruits and vegetables, and food products.

    Proceeding from the common interests the Head of State suggested building the joint food hub on the ground of the Khorgos international trade centre. He stressed the need to draw attention to introducing digital and green technologies in the agro-industrial complex.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Central Asia China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan invites China’s companies to build car clusters
    C5+China: President Tokayev suggests storing goods at Kazakhstani warehouses
    Kazakhstan’s sales turnover hits USD 8 bln in 2022, President Tokayev
    Kazakh President receives AIIB President
    Popular
    1 Kazakh President Tokayev, Huawei Technologies Chairman Liang Hua hold meeting
    2 China Nonferrous Metal Mining, KAZ Minerals plan to build copper smelting plant in Kazakhstan
    3 China's SPIC to launch production of equipment for wind power stations in Kazakhstan
    4 Kazakhstan and Lithuania set course for further cooperation
    5 Head of State unveils Kazakhstan’s pavilion at JD com platform