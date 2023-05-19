Joint food hub to ensure security of C Asia and China, Kazakh President

XI’AN. KAZINFORM «Global volatility in the food market illustrates the importance of cooperation in this sphere. Kazakhstan is interested in increasing amounts and diversifying the structure of farm products deliveries to the neighboring countries,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said taking the floor at the Central Asia - China Summit.

The President noted Kazakhstan ranks among the world’s 10 top wheat and flour producers exporting annually over 5 million tons of grain and 1.5 million tons of flour. In particular, the country’s farmers are ready to increase deliveries of cereal crops and oil plants, high quality and organic meat and goods. In its turn, Kazakhstan is interested in the steady procurement of fruits and vegetables, and food products.

Proceeding from the common interests the Head of State suggested building the joint food hub on the ground of the Khorgos international trade centre. He stressed the need to draw attention to introducing digital and green technologies in the agro-industrial complex.