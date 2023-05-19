Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Joint food hub to ensure security of C Asia and China, Kazakh President

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 May 2023, 11:57
Joint food hub to ensure security of C Asia and China, Kazakh President Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

XI’AN. KAZINFORM «Global volatility in the food market illustrates the importance of cooperation in this sphere. Kazakhstan is interested in increasing amounts and diversifying the structure of farm products deliveries to the neighboring countries,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said taking the floor at the Central Asia - China Summit.

The President noted Kazakhstan ranks among the world’s 10 top wheat and flour producers exporting annually over 5 million tons of grain and 1.5 million tons of flour. In particular, the country’s farmers are ready to increase deliveries of cereal crops and oil plants, high quality and organic meat and goods. In its turn, Kazakhstan is interested in the steady procurement of fruits and vegetables, and food products.

Proceeding from the common interests the Head of State suggested building the joint food hub on the ground of the Khorgos international trade centre. He stressed the need to draw attention to introducing digital and green technologies in the agro-industrial complex.


Foreign policy    President of Kazakhstan    Central Asia   China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh President Tokayev, Huawei Technologies Chairman Liang Hua hold meeting
Kazakh President Tokayev, Huawei Technologies Chairman Liang Hua hold meeting
China Nonferrous Metal Mining, KAZ Minerals plan to build copper smelting plant in Kazakhstan
China Nonferrous Metal Mining, KAZ Minerals plan to build copper smelting plant in Kazakhstan
China's SPIC to launch production of equipment for wind power stations in Kazakhstan
China's SPIC to launch production of equipment for wind power stations in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan and Lithuania set course for further cooperation
Kazakhstan and Lithuania set course for further cooperation
Head of State unveils Kazakhstan’s pavilion at JD com platform
Head of State unveils Kazakhstan’s pavilion at JD com platform
QazaqGaz, CNPC agree on cooperation in natural gas supplies
QazaqGaz, CNPC agree on cooperation in natural gas supplies
KMG, CNPC agree to expand oil pipeline
KMG, CNPC agree to expand oil pipeline
Official meeting of Heads of State participating in ‘CA-China’ Summit held in Xi’an
Official meeting of Heads of State participating in ‘CA-China’ Summit held in Xi’an
Second day of President Tokayev's visit to China brings business and investment partnerships to the table
Second day of President Tokayev's visit to China brings business and investment partnerships to the table