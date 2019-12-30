Join the World Heritage Volunteers Campaign 2020!

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The UNESCO World Heritage Centre is pleased to announce the Call for Projects for the World Heritage Volunteers (WHV) Campaign 2020.

This Call welcomes the participation of all interested organisations and institutions. In addition, it offers a new opportunity to apply for not only one-year cycle, but also two-year cycle process, with the aim to foster and encourage the commitment to World Heritage, the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office’s official website reads.

What is the World Heritage Volunteers Initiative?

The World Heritage Volunteers Initiative (WHV) was launched in 2008 to encourage young people to undertake concrete actions and to play an active role in the protection, preservation and promotion of World Heritage sites. It consists of action camps organized by youth organizations or institutions in cooperation with multiple stakeholders and partners, which work all together for the state of conservation of World Heritage sites. The initiative mobilizes national and international volunteers through hands-on and awareness-raising activities for the conservation of our common cultural and natural heritage.

Join the Campaign

To empower the Commitment to World Heritage, the World Heritage Centre invites all youth organizations, NGOs, institutions, and public authorities that wish to involve young people in World Heritage preservation through the implementation of action camps at World Heritage sites in 2020. Please refer to the Call for Projects document for more information about the selection criteria, timeline and the two-year cycle process.

Please submit your application at the latest by 19 January 2020 at Midnight (Paris Time).