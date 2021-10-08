Joe Dombrowski signs with Team Astana for 2 seasons

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM US rider Joe Dombrowski is set to join Team Astana. The 30-year-old climber, who turned pro in 2013, is going to spend the two following seasons of 2022 and 2023 in the Kazakh team, the Team’s official website reads.

«Astana is a big team with a long history and this team has had great successes in the sport for many years, and I am excited to become a part of that. I am looking forward to meeting the team and to sitting down with the management at the training camps this off season and to establishing my objectives. Whether that’s to help the team or the opportunity to ride for my own results, it is going to be a great new challenge for me», – said Joe Dombrowski.

Joe Dombrowski is a well-known climber and stage race specialist, a strong helper for team leaders at the Grand Tours and an attacking rider, who is always looking for a stage win.

Most notably, this year Dombrowski took a very beautiful victory on Stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia. Other impressive results in his palmarès include overall victory at the Tour of Utah in 2015, fourth place at the Amgen Tour of California in 2015, fifth place at the Colorado Classic in 2018, and 12th place in the overall standings of the Giro d’Italia in 2019.

«First of all, in Joe Dombrowski we see a strong climber and an experienced helper for team leaders at the Grand Tours. Our team is going to change a lot in the upcoming season, and we are happy to strengthen our Grand Tour group with such a reliable and versatile rider like Joe. But, of course, we understand that with the experience he gained during the last years, Dombrowski could be a rider we can count on looking for a stage win or going for the General Classification in a small stage race. It is still early to talk about his goals in his first season in our team, but I am quite sure this move can be successful for both sides, our team and the rider», – said Aleksandr Vinokurov, 2022 Team Astana General Manager.



