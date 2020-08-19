Go to the main site
    Joe Biden wins Democratic nomination to battle Trump in 2020 presidential election

    19 August 2020, 15:15

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Former Vice President Joe Biden has been nominated to run for president from the Democratic Party after securing the needed threshold of delegates. He now has officially become the Democratic candidate in the November 2020 presidential election, TASS reports.

    The decision was made at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

    The vote, in which delegations all states and territories took part, was held in the online format due to the current novel coronavirus pandemic.

    Biden crossed the necessary threshold of 2,374 votes when North Carolina announced its decision.

    Overall, Biden received over 3,550 votes, his opponent Bernie Sanders - over 1,150 votes.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

