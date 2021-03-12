Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Joe Biden congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kazakhstanis on Nauryz

    12 March 2021, 16:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of the United States of America Joe Biden sent a letter of congratulation to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of Nauryz holiday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    «This year makes the 30th anniversary of the Republic of Kazakhstan’s Independence. I want to congratulate and assure you of the continuing importance that my Administration places on working with you and the people of Kazakhstan. We have been strong partners over the years in nuclear non-proliferation and promoting peace and prosperity. My Administration looks forward to deepening our strategic partnership and continuing the C5+1 process that began under Secretary Kerry’s leadership five years ago,» Joe Biden’s telegram says.

    On the eve of the Nauryz holiday, the American leader wished President Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan peace, joy, and prosperity.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan and USA Nauryz
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    5 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul