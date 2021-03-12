Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Joe Biden congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kazakhstanis on Nauryz

Kudrenok Tatyana
12 March 2021, 16:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of the United States of America Joe Biden sent a letter of congratulation to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of Nauryz holiday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

«This year makes the 30th anniversary of the Republic of Kazakhstan’s Independence. I want to congratulate and assure you of the continuing importance that my Administration places on working with you and the people of Kazakhstan. We have been strong partners over the years in nuclear non-proliferation and promoting peace and prosperity. My Administration looks forward to deepening our strategic partnership and continuing the C5+1 process that began under Secretary Kerry’s leadership five years ago,» Joe Biden’s telegram says.

On the eve of the Nauryz holiday, the American leader wished President Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan peace, joy, and prosperity.


