Job loss payments to be raised in Kazakhstan
1 September 2022 15:17

Job loss payments to be raised in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The social insurance system of Kazakhstan will be changed in terms of payments for the loss of job. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced it delivering his annual Address to the Nation at the joint session of the Parliament chambers today.

Insurance payments for the loss of job will be increased to 45% of the average monthly income, he said.

Earlier, the President announced that retirement age for Kazakhstani women would be set at 61 till 2028.


