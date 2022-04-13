Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Society

    Job fair for persons with disabilities to take place in Nur-Sultan Apr 20

    13 April 2022, 14:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On 20 April 2022, a job fair for persons with disabilities will be held at the Paralympic Training Center in Nur-Sultan.

    The job fair is organized to assist people with disabilities with employment opportunities. At least 25 employers will present themselves at the fair. All visitors will be offered the service of individual selection of job opportunities, the official website of the UNDP in Kazakhstan reads.

    In addition, people with disabilities can get advice on career counseling, psychological, legal, medical and social services. Visitors will also receive information from the representatives of the relevant organizations about pension schemes, housing allowances and arrangement of access to the workplace.

    The fair is organized by Nur-Sultan Rehabilitation Center for Persons with Disabilities (hereinafter referred to as the Center). The Center was established in 2020 by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Nations Development Programme to create special conditions for people with disabilities who want to find a permanent job or start their own business and achieve financial independence.

    The center provides the following services: assistance in finding a permanent job, vocational counseling, psychological counseling for people with disabilities and their family members, legal counseling and legal assistance in employment, medical rehabilitation counseling and social support, and individual employment assistance.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Social support UNDP Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    15yo girl went missing in Zhetysu region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry