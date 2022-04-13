Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Apr 20

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
13 April 2022, 14:32
Job fair for persons with disabilities to take place in Nur-Sultan Apr 20

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On 20 April 2022, a job fair for persons with disabilities will be held at the Paralympic Training Center in Nur-Sultan.

The job fair is organized to assist people with disabilities with employment opportunities. At least 25 employers will present themselves at the fair. All visitors will be offered the service of individual selection of job opportunities, the official website of the UNDP in Kazakhstan reads.

In addition, people with disabilities can get advice on career counseling, psychological, legal, medical and social services. Visitors will also receive information from the representatives of the relevant organizations about pension schemes, housing allowances and arrangement of access to the workplace.

The fair is organized by Nur-Sultan Rehabilitation Center for Persons with Disabilities (hereinafter referred to as the Center). The Center was established in 2020 by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Nations Development Programme to create special conditions for people with disabilities who want to find a permanent job or start their own business and achieve financial independence.

The center provides the following services: assistance in finding a permanent job, vocational counseling, psychological counseling for people with disabilities and their family members, legal counseling and legal assistance in employment, medical rehabilitation counseling and social support, and individual employment assistance.


Social support   UNDP   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan  
