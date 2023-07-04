Go to the main site
    Jibek Joly TV channel wins Tumar Prize

    4 July 2023, 20:21

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Jibek Joly TV channel has won the Tumar Prize in the Best Entertainment Program nomination, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

    Jibek Joly TV channel’s ‘Tungi studiya’ (Night studio) project won the Best Entertainment Program nomination at the ceremony of awarding Tumar Prize.

    The ceremony took place for the seventh time this year, with around 300 applications in 12 nominations submitted.

    A total of 48 works were shortlisted for the Tumar Prize. The winners were chosen by closed vote of the jury.

    The Tumar Prize is awarded for the great achievement in television, with the winners presented with 1 million tenge.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Entertainment Kazakhstan
