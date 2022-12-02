Jibek Joly TV Channel to broadcast documentary about Kazakh President’s visit to France

2 December 2022, 20:15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Jibek Joly TV Channel will broadcast the «Astana-Paris: new bridges of partnership» documentary dedicated to the results of the official visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to France, Kazinform reports.

The Head of State held there some 20 meetings, in particular, with the Speaker of the Senate of France, heads of leading French companies, French business captains, and others.

Following the President’s visit, the two nations signed 35 documents on cooperation and development of large-scale projects in the sphere of energy, transport, machine building, healthcare and biosecurity, education, and science.

The new documentary by the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan will tell the importance of strategic cooperation and mutually beneficial partnership. It will be aired on December 3 at 09:00 p.m.

Photo: akorda.kz