Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Jibek Joly TV Channel to broadcast documentary about Kazakh President’s visit to France

2 December 2022, 20:15
Jibek Joly TV Channel to broadcast documentary about Kazakh President’s visit to France

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Jibek Joly TV Channel will broadcast the «Astana-Paris: new bridges of partnership» documentary dedicated to the results of the official visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to France, Kazinform reports.

The Head of State held there some 20 meetings, in particular, with the Speaker of the Senate of France, heads of leading French companies, French business captains, and others.

Following the President’s visit, the two nations signed 35 documents on cooperation and development of large-scale projects in the sphere of energy, transport, machine building, healthcare and biosecurity, education, and science.

The new documentary by the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan will tell the importance of strategic cooperation and mutually beneficial partnership. It will be aired on December 3 at 09:00 p.m.


Photo: akorda.kz

Теги:
Related news
President Tokayev approves action plan to implement his election programme
Kazakhstan and France sign some 30 business agreements
Kazakhstan and France reaffirm strategic partnership
Read also
Yerbolat Dossayev reelected as Almaty mayor
Outcomes of presidential election in Kazakhstan, regional processes in Central Asia discussed in Brussels
Kazakh FM holds bilateral meetings on the sidelines of OSCE Ministerial Council
Kazakh delegation attends 29th meeting of OSCE Ministerial Council in Łódź
António Guterres and Ban Ki-moon congratulate Tokayev on reelection
Head of State signs law on 2023-25 republican budget
Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Switzerland on paid employment of diplomatic mission officials’ family members
President inks law on volumes of transfers btw republican and regional budgets
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan receives 210 thou doses of Pfizer vaccine
2 Kazakh FM holds bilateral meetings on the sidelines of OSCE Ministerial Council
3 Treacherous weather expected in Kazakhstan this weekend
4 South Korean company to build thermal power plant in Zhambyl rgn
5 Kazakhstan needs more than 7,700 medical workers

News