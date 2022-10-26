Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Jibek joly to broadcast in 7 languages

26 October 2022, 19:14
26 October 2022, 19:14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Jibek joly TV channel targets Kazakhstani and foreign audience, Robert Muradyan, Executive Director of the media holding TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President said at a panel session within the Astana Media Week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Muradyan, Jibek joly TV channel broadcasting in five languages – Kazakh- English, Russia, Kyrgyz, and Uzbek – has plans to add more language tracks.

The TV channel eyes making content for the Turkic audience by adding Turkish and Azerbaijani language tracks.


