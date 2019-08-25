Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Jezkiik ethnic music festival held in Kazakhstan

    25 August 2019, 10:10

    ULYTAU. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the II international ethnic music festival Jezkiik taken place in Ulytau, Kazinform reports.

    It was held in Karaganda region on August 22-24 under the Rukhani Janghyru program. The big ethnic settlement consisting of four areas was stretching over Bolatsay. One of the key sites was the music area. Nomad Stunts team opened the show.

    Bands from Kazakhstan, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Serbia and Hungary presented their greatest performances.

    Besides, craftsmen showcased their works made of leather, felt, wood, etc.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Karaganda region Culture
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn