Jezkiik ethnic music festival held in Kazakhstan

ULYTAU. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the II international ethnic music festival Jezkiik taken place in Ulytau, Kazinform reports.

It was held in Karaganda region on August 22-24 under the Rukhani Janghyru program. The big ethnic settlement consisting of four areas was stretching over Bolatsay. One of the key sites was the music area. Nomad Stunts team opened the show.

Bands from Kazakhstan, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Serbia and Hungary presented their greatest performances.

Besides, craftsmen showcased their works made of leather, felt, wood, etc.



