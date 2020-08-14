Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Jezkazgan city names new mayor

Adlet Seilkhanov
14 August 2020, 14:45
KARAGANDA REGION. KAZINFORM – Kairat Absattarov has been named new mayor of the city of Jezkazgan, Kazinform cites the regional administration’s website.

Kairat Absattarov, former board chairman at the state corporation Government for Citizens, was born in 1966 in Jezkazgan city. He is a graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute (1990), the A.Baikonurov Zhezkazgan State University, majoring in economics and business administration (1998), and the National University of Science and Technology MISIS in Moscow (2018), where he earned his master’s degree in business administration.

Between 1990 and 1997, he worked at enterprises involved in the automobile industry. He also worked in the office of the governor of Karaganda region.


