Jeff Kinney‘s Wimpy Kid comics translated to Kazakh

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 August 2020, 15:15
Jeff Kinney‘s Wimpy Kid comics translated to Kazakh

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Jeff Kinney‘s Wimpy Kid comic book for younger readers is now available in the Kazakh language, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The bilingual book (English/Kazakh) has been published by Steppe & WORLD Publishing.

According to Steppe & WORLD Publishing Director Raisa Kadir, the book could help parents encourage children to read as well as to improve their English language skills. She also shared that Wimpy Kid book’s author Jeff Kinney plans to visit Kazakhstan as she met him in 2019.

She hopes to hold a meeting involving the author once more chapters of the book come out.

The book has been translated into Kazakh by Narkez Berikkazy and edited by Nazgul Kozhabek.


