Jeenbekov thanks Kazakhstan for evacuating Kyrgyz citizens from Wuhan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 February 2020, 18:44
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone talk with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov initiated by the latter, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

During the telephone call the presidents reviewed current state and prospects of further strengthening of Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership and alliance.

The parties stressed the need to implement the agreements reached following President Tokayev’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan in November 2019.

The conversation further focused on interaction in digital technologies with a view to ease cargo transportation procedures at customs borders.

Additionally, Sooronbay Jeenbekov expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the assistance Kazakhstan provided in the evacuation of Kyrgyz citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan.


Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan   President of Kazakhstan   
