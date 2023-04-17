Jeddah Chamber of Commerce keen on coop with Kazakhstan

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Berik Aryn met with the Chairman of the Board of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mohammed Yousuf Naghi.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the strengthening and expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and the KSA. Kazakh diplomat briefed on the ongoing reforms and new initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at creating favorable conditions and a comfortable ecosystem for foreign investors.

Ambassador Aryn noted that the planned opening of direct flights between our countries by the Flynas would give an additional impetus to enhance the interaction of business communities of Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia and will increase the mutual flow of tourists.

In this regard, Ambassador noted that last year the number of Saudi tourists visiting Kazakhstan increased tenfold compared to the pre-COVID period, thanks to the tourism roadshows held in the main cities of the Kingdom.

Based on this successful experience of the promotion of Kazakhstan as a new and promising tourist destination for the Saudis, the parties agreed to hold the next roadshow in May of this year at the Jeddah Chamber with the participation of travel companies, representatives of the hotel business, local airlines, and interested business people.

In addition, during the meeting, Ambassador Aryn proposed to the leadership of the Jeddah Chamber to participate in several investment projects in tourism, agriculture, energy, etc.

For his part, Naghi highly appreciated the existing potential of trade, economic and investment cooperation and, on behalf of the Jeddah Chamber, expressed readiness to spare no effort to strengthen business ties.

The Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry is one of the Kingdom's largest and oldest chambers of commerce and industry. It was founded by a royal decree in 1946. As of 2022, the Chamber has held over 65 meetings, conferences, and seminars.



