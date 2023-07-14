Go to the main site
    Japanese space agency's Epsilon small rocket engine explodes in test

    14 July 2023, 08:27

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM The Japanese space agency's small Epsilon S rocket engine exploded during a test in northeastern Japan on Friday, KYODO reports.

    No one was injured in the explosion at the Noshiro Testing Center in Akita Prefecture, according to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

    The explosion occurred about one minute after the test began.

    The agency is developing the Epsilon S as the successor to the current Epsilon series to enhance the country's competitiveness in the growing satellite launch market.

    The first rocket in the series blasted off in 2013 and there were successful launches of five models before an Epsilon-6 was ordered to self-destruct in 2022 after it deviated from its intended trajectory.

    The failure led the agency to postpone the launch of the Epsilon S from fiscal 2023 to fiscal 2024 as it uses the same fuel tank as the Epsilon-6.

    Epsilon series rockets utilize solid fuel, simplifying launch preparations compared with those that use liquid propellants.

    JAXA's new flagship H3 rocket was also ordered to self-destruct in March minutes after its second-stage engine failed to ignite.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

