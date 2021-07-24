Go to the main site
    Japanese fans call Kazakhstan’s fairytale-like Olga Rypakova ‘princess of Olympic Games’

    24 July 2021, 08:28

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani track-and-field athlete and flag bearer at the Tokyo Olympics Olga Rypakova stunned the crowd at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 23, Kazinform reports.

    Photos of Rypakova’s fairytale-like white dress decorated with national ornaments went viral on Japanese social media. Fans of the Tokyo Olympics even lovingly called her ‘a princess of the Olympic Games’.

    According to Olympic.kz, the costumes for Olga Rypakova and another flag bearer Kamshybek Kunkabayev were custom made for the Tokyo Olympics. They were designed with the help of experts of the State Museum of Arts named after Abilkhan Kasteyev and Almaty-based fashion designer Violetta Ivanova.

    Many Japanese and foreign social media users took to Twitter to express their admiration for Olga and her incredible outfit.

    Some of the posts read: «The best costumes I’ve seen at the Olympic Games. I’m from Japan. I wish your team good luck at the Games».

    «I’m from Italy. This girl is the most beautiful flag bearer for me».

    «She’s simply stunning. What’s her name?»

    Designer Violette Ivanova says she adores the Kazakh national ornament and that she ‘really wanted to show its beauty to the world’.

    «Creation of such costumes is a great chance to do it. Our national art can look quite modern and we really do have something to show the world and can be trendsetters».

    She also added that Olga and Kamshybek in their white national costumes were supposed to look like two swans bringing happiness.


    Olga herself says that a lot of people, including athletes from other national teams, came up to her and Kamshybek asking to take a photo with them and complimenting their costumes.

    «Even after the opening ceremony many people expressed their admiration and kind words. It really makes me feel excited. I can definitely say that Kazakhstan wowed the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics,» she said.

    Recall that XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 97 licenses in 27 sports.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
