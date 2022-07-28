Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Japan tops global new COVID cases in week to Sunday: WHO

    28 July 2022 12:37

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM - Japan had the world's highest number of new coronavirus cases in the week to Sunday with more than 969,000, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, Kyodo reports.

    It was followed by the United States at around 860,000 new infections and Germany at about 570,000, the WHO said.

    Japan is seeing record-high daily cases as it battles its «seventh wave» of the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 Omicron subvariant.

    There were over 6.6 million new cases globally in the week, up about 300,000 from the previous week.

    The number of newly reported deaths stood at over 12,600, with the United States recording the highest number at around 2,600, followed by Brazil at about 1,400. Japan confirmed 272 deaths.

    WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference Wednesday that the pandemic is far from over.

    With the death toll climbing in recent weeks and some countries seeing increased hospitalizations, it is essential to vaccinate health care workers and the elderly, he said.

    Photo: english.kyodonews.net
    #World News #Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 3-month high, cumulative cases top 20 mln
    Japan health experts urge gov’t to speed up review of COVID measures
    Over 1 thsd coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan last week
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases