Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Japan to start easing travel advisory in stages from October

    29 September 2020, 18:11

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM Japan plans to start easing a travel advisory currently in place for 159 countries and regions in October, starting with those where the pace of new coronavirus infections is slow including Australia, New Zealand and Vietnam, sources close to the matter said Monday.

    The Foreign Ministry's travel advisory for the 159 countries and regions currently stands at Level 3, warning against all travel. If it lowers the advisory for some countries to Level 2, it means that non-essential travel should be avoided, Kyodo reports.

    No country is subject to Japan's highest Level 4 advisory which urges all Japanese nationals to evacuate and avoid all travel.

    As for foreign visitors, Japan is set to open its borders for those entering the country for work and long-term stays starting Thursday.

    Foreigners with resident status in Japan who had traveled outside the country have been allowed re-entry from September after meeting certain requirements.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Tourism World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    3 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    4 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    5 Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan