Japan to start easing travel advisory in stages from October

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Japan plans to start easing a travel advisory currently in place for 159 countries and regions in October, starting with those where the pace of new coronavirus infections is slow including Australia, New Zealand and Vietnam, sources close to the matter said Monday.

The Foreign Ministry's travel advisory for the 159 countries and regions currently stands at Level 3, warning against all travel. If it lowers the advisory for some countries to Level 2, it means that non-essential travel should be avoided, Kyodo reports.

No country is subject to Japan's highest Level 4 advisory which urges all Japanese nationals to evacuate and avoid all travel.

As for foreign visitors, Japan is set to open its borders for those entering the country for work and long-term stays starting Thursday.

Foreigners with resident status in Japan who had traveled outside the country have been allowed re-entry from September after meeting certain requirements.