Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Japan to start 4th vaccine shots for elderly, at-risk groups form Wednesday

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 May 2022, 12:55
Japan to start 4th vaccine shots for elderly, at-risk groups form Wednesday

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan will begin offering fourth coronavirus vaccine shots next week to the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions, the health ministry said Friday, Kyodo reports.

People aged 60 and older as well as individuals between 18 and 59 with chronic health conditions or at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms if infected with the coronavirus will be eligible for the second booster shots, starting Wednesday.

The announcement came after the Cabinet approved a revision to a ministerial ordinance required to offer the fourth shots.

The main purpose of the second boosters is to prevent the development of severe COVID-19 symptoms. Doses of the vaccines developed by U.S. pharmaceutical companies Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. will be administered to individuals who received third shots at least five months earlier.

Vaccine tickets will be sent to people aged 60 and over, while those eligible between 18 and 59 will be notified differently depending on their local governments, with some residents required to apply.

In other cases, tickets will be sent out to all residents, including who are not eligible.

The health ministry is calling on people to check with their local government consultation services and to pay attention to announcements.

«We will continue to work closely with local governments to ensure a smooth start to fourth vaccinations,» Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Shigeyuki Goto told a press conference.

People aged between 18 to 59 with conditions including chronic respiratory illness, heart disease, kidney disease and obesity will be eligible for the fourth shots.


World News   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'