    Japan to relax COVID border controls, give priority entry to students

    3 March 2022, 20:35

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM Japan will ease its COVID-19 border controls further from March 14, raising the daily cap on entrants from overseas to 7,000 from the current 5,000, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.

    At a press conference, Kishida unveiled a new scheme to give priority to foreign students in their entry into Japan when business travel demand is not high, Kyodo reports.

    The Japanese government will extend by two weeks the current COVID-19 quasi-emergency curbs for Tokyo, Osaka and 16 other prefectures until March 21.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Healthcare
