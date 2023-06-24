Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Japan to issue new banknotes in July 2024, 1st renewal in 20 yrs

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 June 2023, 14:21
Japan to issue new banknotes in July 2024, 1st renewal in 20 yrs Photo: english.kyodonews.net

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan will issue new banknotes as early as July next year in their first renewal since 2004, putting the face of Eiichi Shibusawa, known as «the father of Japanese capitalism,» on the new 10,000 yen bill, a source familiar with the matter said Saturday, Kyodo reports.

The new 5,000 yen note will carry Umeko Tsuda, an educator who pioneered women's higher education, while the new 1,000 yen note will feature microbiologist Shibasaburo Kitasato, who developed a serum therapy for tetanus.

The backs of the three banknotes will adopt images of the Tokyo Station building, wisteria and a work on Mt. Fuji by ukiyo-e artist Katsushika Hokusai, respectively. They will include holograms to prevent forgery.

The notes, to be issued by the Bank of Japan, are currently being printed by the National Printing Bureau, the source said.


