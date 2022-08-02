Japan swelters as temperatures climb over 30°C

NAGOYA. KAZINFORM - Temperatures rose across Japan on Tuesday, topping 30 C from the morning in 380 locations, with the weather agency warning of heat-related illnesses, Kyodo reports.

The government issued an alert covering wide areas from eastern to western Japan, requesting people to drink water and avoid going outdoors to prevent heat exhaustion.

Temperatures were forecast to rise to 41 C in Kumagaya in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, 39 C in Nagoya in central Japan and 37 C in central Tokyo, according to the weather agency.

Among the 914 observation points nationwide, temperatures had risen to 30 C or above in 380 locations as of 9 a.m., with the city of Tottori in western Japan and Koshigaya in Saitama Prefecture recording over 35 C.

Countries across the globe have been battling extreme temperatures in recent weeks. Britain recorded over 40 C in July for the first time, while heat warnings have been issued in dozens of locations in the United States.



