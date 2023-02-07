Japan sends disaster relief team to Türkiye

ELAGIZ. KAZINFORM - The death toll from Monday's powerful quake that rocked southern Türkiye and neighboring Syria has reached more than 4,300, local authorities and other sources said, Kyodo reports.

No Japanese victims have been reported so far following the quake, which struck Türkiye's Gaziantep province with a magnitude of 7.8.

International aid is arriving to assist in rescue efforts, including a disaster relief team from Japan.

According to Turkish media, around 3,000 people are confirmed dead.

In civil-war torn Syria, over 700 people have died in areas including the northern province of Aleppo, the country's Health Ministry said. In parts of the country's northwest where opposition forces hold power, more than 730 people have died, according to civic groups.

In Tokyo, top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference on Tuesday that he has not heard of any Japanese victims. An advance unit of a disaster relief rescue team left Japan Monday night.

Britain has sent search and rescue personnel to Türkiye, while Greece provided transport planes, rescue vehicles and rescue dogs, according to local media reports. India will be offering medical teams.

The European Union plans to send a rescue team consisting of personnel from seven countries including Bulgaria and France, to Türkiye.

Photo: english.kyodonews.net