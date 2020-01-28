Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Japan sees 1st coronavirus case not linked to travel to China

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 January 2020, 16:59
TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The government on Tuesday confirmed two more cases in Japan of the new coronavirus, including a tour bus driver who has never been to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak of the deadly virus began in a seafood and poultry market, Kyodo reports.

The findings bring the total number of confirmed infections in Japan to six.

The bus driver in his 60s drove two groups of Chinese tourists from Wuhan earlier this month, Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato said.

The driver from Nara Prefecture, western Japan, was diagnosed with pneumonia on Saturday and has been hospitalized in the prefecture.

The other case newly confirmed is of a man in his 40s from Wuhan who has been in Japan since Jan. 20. He too has developed pneumonia.

The ministry said it is checking the health condition of people who had contact with the two new patients.


