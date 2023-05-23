Go to the main site
    Japan seeks 2032-2033 UN Security Council nonpermanent membership

    23 May 2023, 19:53

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan has filed its candidacy for a vote to join the U.N. Security Council as a nonpermanent member for a two-year term starting 2032, the top government spokesman said Tuesday, Kyodo reports.

    In January this year, the country began its current stint as a nonpermanent member of the 15-member council, a post it has served a record 12 times, with intervals of two to six years between each stint. But it will not assume a seat again until 2031, as India and Indonesia have declared their candidacies for earlier terms.

    Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference that Tokyo completed procedures for registering its candidacy on May 16. If elected, Japan will take a nonpermanent seat for the 13th time since it joined the United Nations in 1956.

    The U.N. General Assembly, consisting of 193 countries, holds an election every year for half of the 10 nonpermanent seats, which are allocated according to geographical region, with Asia having two slots. Countries are not allowed to seek back-to-back terms.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

