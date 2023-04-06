Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.41 eur/kzt 492.31

    rub/kzt 5.52 cny/kzt 65.28
Weather:
Astana0+2℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Japan SDF chopper with 10 aboard goes missing near Okinawa

    6 April 2023, 17:04

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter with 10 people aboard went missing in waters off the southern prefecture of Okinawa on Thursday, according to the Japan Coast Guard and other sources, Kyodo reports.

    The UH-60 multipurpose chopper disappeared from radar around 4:40 p.m. about 18 kilometers northwest of an airport in Okinawa Prefecture's Miyako Island, the coast guard said.

    The coast guard dispatched four patrol ships to nearby waters to search for the helicopter. Weather conditions were described as moderate when they arrived around 6:10 p.m.

    The helicopter is based at the GSDF Takayubaru camp in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kumamoto, and was engaging in surveillance activities, according to a Defense Ministry source.

    Two pilots, two mechanics and six crew were on board and all were Self-Defense Force members, the GSDF said.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Several bodies from missing SDF chopper likely found in Japan
    Annual Tokyo fireworks festival to be held for 1st time in 4 years
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
    2 Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
    3 Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
    4 Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
    5 Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers