Japan’s ruling party OKs plan to expand scope of skilled worker visa

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan's ruling party on Tuesday approved a government proposal to expand the scope of a blue-collar skilled worker visa that effectively allows holders to live in the country indefinitely, Kyodo reports.

In a possible major shift in the country's foreign labor policy, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government is expected to formally endorse the plan next month in response to calls from the business community seeking to secure human resources amid a chronic labor shortage.

Under the plan, approved by a Liberal Democratic Party committee on Tuesday, the government will increase the number of industry sectors able to grant foreign workers a special status that effectively grants them permanent residency from two to 11.

Currently, proficient laborers in the construction and shipbuilding sectors can extend their stays in Japan by earning the Specified Skilled Worker No. 2 visa status, which allows holders to bring family members into the country and has no limit on how many times it can be renewed.

The nine industries subject to the proposed revision include the fishery, agriculture and hotel sectors, according to the plan.

Meanwhile, care workers will not be included in the planned change as there is a visa for foreigners with national qualifications they can already apply for.

The current specified skilled workers system was introduced in April 2019 to attract foreign workers, who are needed to address the country's severe labor shortage caused in part by a declining birthrate.

It allows foreigners with certain Japanese language and vocational skills to apply for a special residential status called the Specified Skilled Worker No. 1, enabling them to work in Japan for up to five years.

The number of foreigners staying in Japan under the No. 1 visa totaled around 146,000 as of the end of February, but only 10 held the No. 2 resident status, according to the Immigration Services Agency.

The government was initially wary about allowing more workers across a wide range of sectors to upgrade their status from No. 1 to No. 2.

But it has received calls to expand the scope of the No. 2 residency status from companies in various industries that wish to continue employing their foreign workers.

Japan has traditionally taken a cautious stance toward foreign labor, resulting in strict immigration policies. But a shift in stance is likely, as the government is also considering overhauling the country's controversial trainee program.

Established in 1993, the current system, introduced primarily for the agricultural and manufacturing sectors, has been under scrutiny following multiple allegations of trainee harassment and abuse.

In late April, a government panel proposed scrapping the controversial 30-year-old trainee program for foreigners and switching to a new system to address cases of alleged unpaid wages and other human rights violations.

The panel called for the new system to clearly state that its purpose is to «secure» human resources, unlike the existing program, which says it is for transferring knowledge and skills to developing countries.

Critics say that in practice, the current program has been a cover for companies seeking to import cheap labor as the working-age population in Japan shrinks.

The expert panel, made up of academics and representatives of local governments, will finalize its proposals for submission to the government by the fall of this year.



